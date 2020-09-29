Two people died as the gallery fell down in a former mine in Russia's Komi Republic when they were dismantling the equipment, Vorkutaugol company said Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Two people died as the gallery fell down in a former mine in Russia's Komi Republic when they were dismantling the equipment, Vorkutaugol company said Tuesday.

According to the company, the two people who were doing the planned dismantlement of the mine, were working for a subcontractor. The preliminary version is that the subcontractor failed to adhere to safety standards.