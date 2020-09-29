UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Dead In Incident In Mine In Russia's Komi Republic - Company

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:22 PM

Two People Dead in Incident in Mine in Russia's Komi Republic - Company

Two people died as the gallery fell down in a former mine in Russia's Komi Republic when they were dismantling the equipment, Vorkutaugol company said Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Two people died as the gallery fell down in a former mine in Russia's Komi Republic when they were dismantling the equipment, Vorkutaugol company said Tuesday.

According to the company, the two people who were doing the planned dismantlement of the mine, were working for a subcontractor. The preliminary version is that the subcontractor failed to adhere to safety standards.

Related Topics

Russia Company Died

Recent Stories

Amnesty International halts work after reprisal of ..

11 seconds ago

AMMROC marks first aircraft delivery from new stat ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan confirms ICC World Test Championship fixt ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistani PM inaugurates $29 million Sheikh Mohame ..

39 minutes ago

20-member NA body on Defence visits Miranshah

52 seconds ago

Russian Conductor Yuri Bashmet Contracts COVID-19 ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.