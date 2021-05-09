UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Dead In Light Plane Crash In Russia's Tatarstan - Investigators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

Two People Dead in Light Plane Crash in Russia's Tatarstan - Investigators

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) A maintenance worker, who was supposed to repair a light-engine plane in Russia's Tatarstan region, hijacked the aircraft and crashed while landing, which resulted in his and the other passenger's deaths, local investigative authorities said on Sunday.

According to their statement, the culprit of the accident arrived at the airfield for repair works. He was tasked with pumping the vehicle's landing gear, so he drove down the runway on the plane.

"For some reason, he [maintenance worker] then made an unauthorized take-off, without permission, and after a few kilometers made a hard landing. There was a woman in the cockpit with him, her identity is being established," the authorities stated.

Earlier in the day, regional office of the emergencies ministry reported that two people died during a hard landing of a light-engine aircraft near Almetyevsk in Tatarstan.

Investigations into the causes of the incident are ongoing.

Related Topics

Accident Russia Vehicle Died Almetyevsk Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

6 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

7 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

8 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

8 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.