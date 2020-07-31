Two People Dead in Train Accident in Central Portugal - Emergency Services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Two people are dead, and 37 injured in a train accident in central Portugal, the country's National Institute of Medical Emergency (INEM) said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a train carrying 280 passengers on board was reported to have gone off the rails in the Portuguese district of Coimbra after a collision with a maintenance vehicle.

According to the INEM, seven people are in a grave condition.