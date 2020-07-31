UrduPoint.com
Two People Dead In Train Accident In Central Portugal - Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Two people are dead, and 37 injured in a train accident in central Portugal, the country's National Institute of Medical Emergency (INEM) said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a train carrying 280 passengers on board was reported to have gone off the rails in the Portuguese district of Coimbra after a collision with a maintenance vehicle.

According to the INEM, seven people are in a grave condition.

