Two People Dead, Over 140 Injured Due To Civil Unrest In Sri Lanka - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2022 | 11:15 PM

At least two people died and 141 were injured in Sri Lanka as the supporters and opponents of the government clashed with each other and the police amid worsening economic crisis in the country, media reported on Monday

According to the Adaderana news website, two people died in a shooting incident as a group of people was trying to set fire to the residence of the chairman of a local representative body in the town of Weeraketiya.

At least 141 people have been hospitalized in the capital of Colombo as the civil unrest has spread across the country, the news outlet said.

Earlier in the day, groups of pro- and anti-government activists clashed in Colombo amid the state of emergency, which had been imposed on Friday, and a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of the president in the wake of the deteriorating crisis. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down from office in a bid to mitigate the ongoing crisis.

