UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Dead, Over 40 Injured In Road Accident In Tanzania - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

Two People Dead, Over 40 Injured in Road Accident in Tanzania - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Two people were killed and more than 40 were injured in a collision of two buses in Tanzania's southwest city of Mbeya, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the ITV Tanzania broadcaster, a bus belonging to a transport company called Ilasi rammed into the Mbeya Express company's bus in the area of Igawa on Sunday night.

Both buses were heading from the large Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam to the city of Mbeya.

The media outlet wrote on Twitter that the accident resulted in the deaths of two people, and more than 40 were reported injured.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Twitter Company Mbeya Dar Es Salaam Tanzania Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Fair 2019 concludes yesterday

55 minutes ago

Air Arabia posts record third quarter net profit o ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality, Dubai Silicon Oasis launch fir ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Liberian Pr ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves 5th edition of Dubai ..

2 hours ago

Extending maternity leave in private sector will c ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.