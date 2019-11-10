Two People Dead, Over 40 Injured in Road Accident in Tanzania - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Two people were killed and more than 40 were injured in a collision of two buses in Tanzania's southwest city of Mbeya, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the ITV Tanzania broadcaster, a bus belonging to a transport company called Ilasi rammed into the Mbeya Express company's bus in the area of Igawa on Sunday night.

Both buses were heading from the large Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam to the city of Mbeya.

The media outlet wrote on Twitter that the accident resulted in the deaths of two people, and more than 40 were reported injured.