Two People Dead, Seven Missing in Waterworks Incident in Central China - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Two people have died and seven are missing in an incident at the Sanmenxia Dam in the central Chinese province of Henan, the Sanmenxia city emergency department said on Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, an incident occurred on the dam, as a result of which several employees of the facility ended up in the water and began to drown.

At the moment, 10 people managed to get out of the water, with two of them having been hospitalized.

The search and rescue operation continues, and the cause of the incident is being investigated, the agency added.

The Sanmenxia Dam, located in the middle reaches of the Yellow River, is designed to prevent floods, protect against ice jams, irrigate, supply water, and generate electricity.