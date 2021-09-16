Two People Dead, Three Injured as Result of Earthquake in Southwestern China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) At least two people have died and three more have been injured as a result of a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, the CGTN broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake was registered at 20:33 GMT.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 40 kilometers (31 miles), 50 kilometers northeast of the city of Neijiang.