Two People Detained in Mali For Planning Attack on Interim President - Source

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Two people were detained in Mali on Tuesday for planning an attack on Interim President Assimi Goita, a military source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Malian authorities confirmed that Goita was attacked during prayer in Bamako's main mosque.

Goita himself escaped the attack unharmed, the source confirmed.