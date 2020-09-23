MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) At least two people were detained near the residence of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko following his inauguration ceremony, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Lukashenko was sworn in as the president of Belarus earlier in the day.

While the ceremony was not publicly announced in advance, several hundred people were present at the inauguration at the Palace of Independence, including officials, lawmakers, athletes and media personalities.

At about noon, buses with guests departed from the palace, accompanied by military trucks. Officers in civilian clothes were on duty on Victors Avenue close to the Palace of Independence. A young man appeared on the sidewalk with a notebook sheet that contained a slogan against Lukashenko. The young man was detained and taken into a minibus without car plate numbers. A woman was also detained.