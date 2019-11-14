UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Die, 3 Others Injured In Shooting In Russia's Blagoveshchensk - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:50 AM

Two People Die, 3 Others Injured in Shooting in Russia's Blagoveshchensk - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Two people, including the attacker, died and three others were injured in a shooting incident at a college in Russia's Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk, the press service of the Amur Region branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the ministry, early on Thursday, a young man approached a road police patrol, saying that an unknown gunman had opened fire inside the nearby college. After arriving at the scene, the police officers found a gun-wielding young man. He engaged with the police, prompting them to open response fire.

The gunman was subsequently blocked off inside a collage room, which allowed to evacuate students and teachers.

"At the scene, we found bodies of two young men, including the body of the shooter. According to preliminary data, three people had been injured in the incident. They are being assisted by medics," the statement read.

Investigators are working at the scene.

"According to preliminary data, a conflict between classmates was a reason behind the incident," the statement added.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Interior Ministry Russia Road Died Young Man Blagoveshchensk

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed to present UAE fraternity model to ..

8 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends AED 53 million on ‘ ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of Dalma Dhow Sa ..

8 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces General Command announces martyrd ..

9 hours ago

Participation of Emirati girls in National and Res ..

9 hours ago

Interior Ministry released memorandum for one-time ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.