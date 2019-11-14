MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Two people, including the attacker, died and three others were injured in a shooting incident at a college in Russia's Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk, the press service of the Amur Region branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the ministry, early on Thursday, a young man approached a road police patrol, saying that an unknown gunman had opened fire inside the nearby college. After arriving at the scene, the police officers found a gun-wielding young man. He engaged with the police, prompting them to open response fire.

The gunman was subsequently blocked off inside a collage room, which allowed to evacuate students and teachers.

"At the scene, we found bodies of two young men, including the body of the shooter. According to preliminary data, three people had been injured in the incident. They are being assisted by medics," the statement read.

Investigators are working at the scene.

"According to preliminary data, a conflict between classmates was a reason behind the incident," the statement added.