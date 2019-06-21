UrduPoint.com
Two People Die After Vintage Planes Collide In Southern Netherlands - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:12 PM

Two people died after two historic light planes collided in the southern Netherlands on Friday, local media reported

According to the Dutch News portal, the incident took part in the Dutch province of Brabant. Two Piper Cubs light aircraft, which belonged to the historical Vliegend Museum Seppe fleet, collided, making one of them crash into a field.

Pilots of the other plane made it to the ground and were soon taken to a hospital.

The aircraft took off around 10:00 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT) from Breda airport where the museum is basing.

All four pilots were experienced and were flying in formation, the ANP news agency reported, stating that the two men killed were from Steenberg and Delft.

The Dutch safety board is already investigating the case.

