MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Two people died as a long-distance Georgia-bound bus rolled over in Russia on Thursday, the emergency services told Sputnik.

All of the dead and injured are the citizens of Georgia, a representative of regional emergency services said.

Initially, the emergency services reported of 16 injured, but then corrected to eight.

The incident happened in Lipetsk region in western Russia.