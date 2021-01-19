Two People Die From Avalanche While Skiing in Eastern France - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) An elderly couple practicing skiing in the eastern French Isere department was swept away by an avalanche, killing them before the rescue team arrived, media reported.

According to the France Bleu news outlet, the incident was reported to the rescue services on Monday, when the deceased couple's neighbor sent an alert over their absence.

However, when the rescue team arrived at the spot, the missing persons were found, buried under the snow.

The deceased were 83 and 73 years old, the media outlet said.