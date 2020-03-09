(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two people have died after contracting the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, a representative of the region's Ministry of Health told Sputnik on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Two people have died after contracting the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, a representative of the region's Ministry of Health told Sputnik on Monday.

"We confirm two instances of deaths.

We are talking about victims in Essen and Heinsberg," the representative said during a phone call, adding that no further information about the victims would be forthcoming and this would violate data privacy laws.

Earlier in the day, the German newspaper Bild reported that the first two COVID-19-related deaths in Germany. More than 1,110 cases of the disease have been confirmed so far in the European country.