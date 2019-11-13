UrduPoint.com
Two People Die In Catastrophic Flood In Venetian Lagoon - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Two individuals have died on the Italian island of Pellestrina, located in the hidden corner of the Venetian lagoon, in a catastrophic flood that covered over 80 percent of Venice and caused serious damage, media reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the flood alarm sounded across the city as the high-water mark reached 1.87 meters (6.13 feet), resulting in the highest tide since 1966. Due to the severity of the flooding, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has asked the government to declare a state of emergency.

According to Italy's ANSA news agency, a 78-year-old man was electrocuted by a short circuit in his home on the island of Pellestrina. A second was also reported dead, but the media mentioned it could have been from natural causes.

Earlier in the day, the mayor wrote on Twitter that Venice was "on its knees" and said that St Mark's Basilica had sustained serious damage. He also urged the government to help the city and getting support for restoring the cathedral.

Local residents and businesses were reportedly told to collect photographic and video evidence of the damage caused by the flood for compensation claims.

In 1966, the high-water mark reached a record 1.94 meters (6.36 feet), triggering the worst flood in the city's history. It left thousands of residents without homes and caused over $6 million in damage.

