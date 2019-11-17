UrduPoint.com
Two People Die In Explosion In Kiev Dormitory - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 07:00 AM

Two People Die in Explosion in Kiev Dormitory - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Two people have died in an explosion in a dormitory in Kiev, the city's police announced.

On Saturday, at approximately 9 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT), the police received information about the explosion in the dormitory, located at Karl Marx Street.

"The law enforcement officers have established that two men received mortal wounds due to the explosion," the police wrote on Facebook.

According to Kiev police chief Andriy Kryschenko, right now the evidence points to a grenade explosion.

The police have identified the victims: one was a security guard, the other one was a construction worker.

