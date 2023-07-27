Open Menu

Two People Die In Forest Fires In Greece - Fire Service

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 12:50 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Two people have died in the northern Greek region of Thessaly from forest fires that have been raging all over the country for over a week, the Hellenic Fire Service said on Wednesday. 

A woman's body was found in a camper van near the village of Chorostasi, and a man's body was discovered in a forest area in Agios Georgios, both located in Magnesia Prefecture, the fire service said. 

The fire started in this region on Wednesday. On Tuesday, two military pilots died in a plane crash while extinguishing fire on Euboea Island.

The police found a burned male body in the same region.

Severe wildfires are raging across Greece, with particularly dangerous ones in West Attica near the seaside resort of Loutraki on the Gulf of Corinth and on the island of Rhodes, where the situation is still out of control. Many houses have burned down. The island authorities have already evacuated about 19,000 people from high-risk areas, as the wildfire keeps spreading due to strong winds, with flames over 5 meters (16 feet) high in some places.

