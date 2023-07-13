Two People Die in Turkey From Suspected Viral Disease Caused by Tick Bites - Reports

Two people have died after being bitten by ticks in Turkey's northern Sivas Province, presumably from the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), local media reported on Thursday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Two people have died after being bitten by ticks in Turkey's northern Sivas Province, presumably from the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), local media reported on Thursday.

The first victim was a 76-year-old resident of the village of Kurujaabat, Anadolu news agency reported. The man was admitted to an intensive care unit with a suspected fever, but the doctors could not save him.

After that, a 47-year-old resident of the village of Minarekaya was also hospitalized after a tick bite, the report said, adding that he could not be saved either.

The news outlet added that a citizen of the same province was hospitalized with the same symptoms in May.

The CCHF is a dangerous zoonotic viral disease, the symptoms of which may include fever, severe intoxication and bleeding into the skin. The first case was detected in 1944 in Crimea. The latent stage usually continues from two to seven days. According to the World Health Organization's data, the mortality rate from this disease is 40%.