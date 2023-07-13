Open Menu

Two People Die In Turkey From Suspected Viral Disease Caused By Tick Bites - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Two People Die in Turkey From Suspected Viral Disease Caused by Tick Bites - Reports

Two people have died after being bitten by ticks in Turkey's northern Sivas Province, presumably from the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), local media reported on Thursday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Two people have died after being bitten by ticks in Turkey's northern Sivas Province, presumably from the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), local media reported on Thursday.

The first victim was a 76-year-old resident of the village of Kurujaabat, Anadolu news agency reported. The man was admitted to an intensive care unit with a suspected fever, but the doctors could not save him.

After that, a 47-year-old resident of the village of Minarekaya was also hospitalized after a tick bite, the report said, adding that he could not be saved either.

The news outlet added that a citizen of the same province was hospitalized with the same symptoms in May.

The CCHF is a dangerous zoonotic viral disease, the symptoms of which may include fever, severe intoxication and bleeding into the skin. The first case was detected in 1944 in Crimea. The latent stage usually continues from two to seven days. According to the World Health Organization's data, the mortality rate from this disease is 40%.

Related Topics

World Turkey Died Man Same Sivas May Media From

Recent Stories

Efforts being made to increase silage production: ..

Efforts being made to increase silage production: Caretaker Punjab Livestock Min ..

9 seconds ago
 Pakistan Electronic Media Regulator Authority (PEM ..

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulator Authority (PEMRA) issues licenses for 140 sa ..

10 seconds ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Miss ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Missile Launches - Statement

15 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early diagnosis of life threatenin ..

16 minutes ago
 Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumben ..

Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumbent Prime Minister at Snap Elect ..

29 minutes ago
 China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong ..

China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong Kong in New Strategic Policy

29 minutes ago
European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions ..

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions When it Comes to Grain Deal

33 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

40 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

40 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

47 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

47 minutes ago
 Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due ..

Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stolt ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World