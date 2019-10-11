Two civilians from the Turkish district of Suruc have been killed in shelling by the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units in response to Ankara's military operation in northeastern Syria, Anadolu news agency reported on Friday

The Suruc province is located in southeastern Turkey, not far from the Turkey-Syria border.

On Wednesday, Turkey started Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters as well as Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in northeastern Syria to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone. The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression.

Turkey views the Syrian YPG as part of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) that it has been battling for decades and considers a terrorist group.