UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Die In YPG Mortar Attack On Turkey's Border District - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:55 PM

Two People Die in YPG Mortar Attack on Turkey's Border District - Reports

Two civilians from the Turkish district of Suruc have been killed in shelling by the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units in response to Ankara's military operation in northeastern Syria, Anadolu news agency reported on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Two civilians from the Turkish district of Suruc have been killed in shelling by the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units in response to Ankara's military operation in northeastern Syria, Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

The Suruc province is located in southeastern Turkey, not far from the Turkey-Syria border.

On Wednesday, Turkey started Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters as well as Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in northeastern Syria to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone. The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression.

Turkey views the Syrian YPG as part of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) that it has been battling for decades and considers a terrorist group.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Ankara Border From Government

Recent Stories

Masdar-led consortium inaugurates largest utility- ..

35 seconds ago

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Arrives to Congres ..

21 seconds ago

US Envoy to EU to Testify in Congress Impeachment ..

23 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20) 11 Oct 2019

24 seconds ago

Egg Day observed at University of Agriculture Fais ..

26 seconds ago

Russia Says Regrets Kiev's Failure to Pull Back Tr ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.