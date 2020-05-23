MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) A fire erupted in a hospital in the town of Zelenodolsk, Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, leaving two people dead and two more injured, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"Four people have been injured, two of them have died. 83 more people have been evacuated to a neighboring building," the spokesperson said on late Friday.

According to the spokesperson, the fire, which hit a cardiovascular care unit, has already been extinguished.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.