Two People Died, 2 Injured As Fire Hits Hospital In Russia's Tatarstan -Emergency Services
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 03:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) A fire erupted in a hospital in the town of Zelenodolsk, Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, leaving two people dead and two more injured, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik.
"Four people have been injured, two of them have died. 83 more people have been evacuated to a neighboring building," the spokesperson said on late Friday.
According to the spokesperson, the fire, which hit a cardiovascular care unit, has already been extinguished.
Causes of the incident remain unknown.