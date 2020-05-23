UrduPoint.com
Two People Died, 2 Injured As Fire Hits Hospital In Russia's Tatarstan -Emergency Services

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 03:10 AM

Two People Died, 2 Injured as Fire Hits Hospital in Russia's Tatarstan -Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) A fire erupted in a hospital in the town of Zelenodolsk, Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, leaving two people dead and two more injured, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"Four people have been injured, two of them have died. 83 more people have been evacuated to a neighboring building," the spokesperson said on late Friday.

According to the spokesperson, the fire, which hit a cardiovascular care unit, has already been extinguished.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

