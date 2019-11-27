Two People Died as Result of Hospital Fire in Bulgarian Capital - Reports

Two people were killed in a fire that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at the Pirogov emergency hospital in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Two people were killed in a fire that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at the Pirogov emergency hospital in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia media reported.

The victims of the blaze were 68 and 55 years old, the Sofia Globe news site reported. The fire started at about 3:45 a.m.

local time (01:45 GMT) and was put out by firefighters who immediately arrived at the scene.

The exact causes behind the blaze are being investigated, according to the media outlet.

Firefighters said that about 100 patients of the hospital were evacuated and transferred to other departments of the hospital.

The media noted, citing Bulgarian Interior Minister Mladen Marinov, that the possibility that a malicious act caused the incident was excluded by the police.