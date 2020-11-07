UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Died In One-Engine Plane Crash In Moscow Region - Emergency Services

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Two People Died in One-Engine Plane Crash in Moscow Region - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Two people have died as a single-engine airplane made a hard landing in the Moscow Region, the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Two people died in a crash landing by a Cessna single-engine airplane near the Сhkalovsky settlement in the municipal district of Lyubertsy," the emergency services' spokesman said, adding that the plane is said to have landed in a field.

The landing's circumstances are being investigated.

Related Topics

Moscow Died

Recent Stories

UAE Government charts path for infrastructure, dig ..

11 minutes ago

Smart Dubai to participate in 40th GITEX Technolog ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler supports publishing houses with AED1 ..

41 minutes ago

Literary committee of Arts Council of Pakistan Kar ..

43 minutes ago

PM says health card scheme will be extended to ent ..

44 minutes ago

Shaniera asks for small wedding ceremonies amid fe ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.