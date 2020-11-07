Two People Died in One-Engine Plane Crash in Moscow Region - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Two people have died as a single-engine airplane made a hard landing in the Moscow Region, the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Two people died in a crash landing by a Cessna single-engine airplane near the Сhkalovsky settlement in the municipal district of Lyubertsy," the emergency services' spokesman said, adding that the plane is said to have landed in a field.

The landing's circumstances are being investigated.