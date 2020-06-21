Two People Found Dead Following Kiev Residential Building Explosion - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Two people were found dead under the rubble after an explosion tore through a residential building in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, the country's emergency services said Sunday.

Rescuers have evacuated 21 people while two bodies were pulled out from under the rubble, the State Emergency Service reported earlier.

The agency said that the explosion took place around 10:00 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT) and destroyed apartments between the fourth and seventh floors of a nine-story building, preliminarily due to a gas leak.