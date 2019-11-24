Two People Gunned Down by Security Forces in Southern Iraq Amid Mass Protests - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) At least two people have died and another 70 have been injured in clashes between demonstrators and the Iraqi security forces in the southern province of Basra, amid an ongoing civil unrest, Shafaq news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the news outlet, citing a security source, the security forces opened fire at the protesters in al-Zubair and Umm Qasr districts in Basra.

Nationwide protests have been sweeping Iraq since early October with people demanding the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare, and an end to corruption.

As of now, the death toll from the protests has exceeded 300, with about 15,000 others being injured. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood before trial for excessive use of force against protesters.