Two People Handled Loaded Gun Prior To Baldwin Shooting, Charges Possible - Sheriff

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:52 PM

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said during a press conference on Wednesday that two individuals handled the loaded firearm with which actor Alec Baldwin ended up shooting dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding movie director Joel Souza

"We identified two other people that handled and or inspected the loaded firearm prior to Baldwin firing the weapon.

These two individuals are armorer Hannah Reed-Gutierrez and assistant director David Halls. All three individuals have been cooperative in the investigation and have provided statements," Mendoza said.

It is too early to comment on whether charges will be filed against Baldwin, Reed-Gutierrez or Halls, Mendoza said. The investigation is ongoing and if evidence suggests that a crime took place, arrests can be made and charges filed at that time, Mendoza added.

