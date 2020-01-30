Two People Hospitalized in Kemerovo After Coming From China Test Negative for Coronavirus

An adult and a child who were hospitalized with respiratory infection symptoms after arriving from China in Russia's Kemerovo city have tested negative for coronavirus, the local public health protection department told Sputnik on Wednesday

KEMEROVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) An adult and a child who were hospitalized with respiratory infection symptoms after arriving from China in Russia's Kemerovo city have tested negative for coronavirus, the local public health protection department told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, two patients who arrived from China with signs of mild acute respiratory infection, were taken to a regional infectious diseases hospital. A medical examination was held based on the regulatory documents of [Russian consumer rights watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor and the Russian Health Ministry. At the moment, the two patients have tested negative for coronavirus," a representative of the department said.

The representative added that the patients were in stable condition.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December. It has since killed over 130 people and infected more than 6,000 others in China, according to the Chinese National Health Commission. Despite efforts to contain the disease, cases have already been reported in Australia, Cambodia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.