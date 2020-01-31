Two people in UK test positive for coronavirus: health officials

(@imziishan)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Health officials in Britain said on Friday that two people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first confirmed cases in the country since the deadly outbreak began in China.

"We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus," said Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, adding they were getting "specialist care".