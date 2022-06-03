Two People, Including child, Killed in Explosion on Beach in Mariupol - Security Forces

Two people, one of them a child, died due to a bomb explosion on the territory of a sandy beach along Bolshaya Morskaya Street in Mariupol, the Donetsk People's Republic's territorial defense said

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Two people, one of them a child, died due to a bomb explosion on the territory of a sandy beach along Bolshaya Morskaya Street in Mariupol, the Donetsk People's Republic's territorial defense said.

Earlier on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the explosion hd occurred in the sea, a few dozen meters from the Mariupol beach, not far from the Azovstal plant.

"As a result of the detonation of an explosive object on the territory of a sandy beach located on Bolshaya Morskaya Street, two people died, one of them is a child," the statement says.