UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Infected With Coronavirus Die In Iran - Health Ministry Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:25 PM

Two People Infected With Coronavirus Die in Iran - Health Ministry Official

Two people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Iran, the head of public relations of the country's Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Two people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Iran, the head of public relations of the country's Ministry of Health and Medical education said on Wednesday.

The first two cases of the coronavirus in the country were confirmed earlier in the day.

"Unfortunately, both people have died, taking into consideration their senior age," Kianush Jahanpur wrote on Twitter.

He also posted a video featuring Iranian deputy health minister, who said that both persons were residents of Iran's city of Qom, which is a major center of Shia scholarship and a pilgrimage destination.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Tehran has decided to suspend air traffic with China and to quarantine people arriving from the country.

The new coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, was first detected in China's Hubei Province in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries, resulting in over 2,000 deaths.

Related Topics

World Iran Education China Twitter Died Traffic Qom Tehran December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DUPHAT to offer deep insights into pharmaceutical ..

1 hour ago

Iraq Rejoins With Hundreds of Artifacts Smuggled A ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Justice AJK Supreme Court summons special ju ..

2 minutes ago

Provincial govts responsible for management in whe ..

2 minutes ago

Minister to hold open court on Feb 22

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Zayed receives South Korean President ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.