Two People Injured, 2 Missing as Ship Capsized in Leningrad Region - Russian Investigators

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Two people were injured during the capsizing of the ship in the Leningrad region, the whereabouts of another two have not been established, the Russian Investigative Committee's North-Western Investigation Department for Transport said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the dayday, a ship under construction capsized at the Pella plant, located in the Kirovsky district of the Leningrad Region.

"According to preliminary data, during the incident, two people were injured, who were hospitalized with fractured ribs, 6 people got out without assistance, the whereabouts of 2 more workers has not been established. All necessary measures are being taken to find them," the statement says.

A criminal case on violation of safety rules during construction works was initiated after the incident, the department added.