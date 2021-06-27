Two People Injured After Explosion in Technical Area of Jammu Airport - Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel suffered minor injuries due to the blasts in the technical area of the airport in Jammu, the Indian defense ministry sources told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, two explosions occurred at the high security IAF station in Jammu. The Air Forces stated that one explosion caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. Local media reported earlier that at least one person was injured due to the blasts.

"Blast happened very close to a Helicopter Hanger. Two Indian Air Force personnel suffered minor injuries," the sources said.

They added that IAF high-level investigation team as well as experts from India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) will arrive in the place of the incident soon.

The sources added that the explosions in the Jammu airport was a serious concern for the country, as the target was an IAF aircraft parked in the technical area.