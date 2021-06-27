UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Injured After Explosion In Technical Area Of Jammu Airport - Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Two People Injured After Explosion in Technical Area of Jammu Airport - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel suffered minor injuries due to the blasts in the technical area of the airport in Jammu, the Indian defense ministry sources told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, two explosions occurred at the high security IAF station in Jammu. The Air Forces stated that one explosion caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. Local media reported earlier that at least one person was injured due to the blasts.

"Blast happened very close to a Helicopter Hanger. Two Indian Air Force personnel suffered minor injuries," the sources said.

They added that IAF high-level investigation team as well as experts from India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) will arrive in the place of the incident soon.

The sources added that the explosions in the Jammu airport was a serious concern for the country, as the target was an IAF aircraft parked in the technical area.

Related Topics

India Injured Jammu Sunday Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Council on Energy holds its seventh m ..

11 minutes ago

30,516 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, 2,077 reco ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence delegation visits Lockheed Mar ..

1 hour ago

IHC’s subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Holding completes l ..

2 hours ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s ‘Day Light’ Instagram ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.