MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) A drone has fallen in in the Russian city of Voronezh, injuring two people, Alexander Gusev, the region's governor, said on Friday.

Photographs posted on social media show that a multi-storey building received minor damage as a result of the incident.

"According to preliminary data, after the incident ... in Voronezh, two people were injured, they are provided with all the necessary assistance," Gusev wrote on Telegram.