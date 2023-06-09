UrduPoint.com

Two People Injured As Drone Falls In Russia's Voronezh - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Two People Injured as Drone Falls in Russia's Voronezh - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) A drone has fallen in in the Russian city of Voronezh, injuring two people, Alexander Gusev, the region's governor, said on Friday.

Photographs posted on social media show that a multi-storey building received minor damage as a result of the incident.

"According to preliminary data, after the incident ... in Voronezh, two people were injured, they are provided with all the necessary assistance," Gusev wrote on Telegram.

