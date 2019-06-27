Two People Injured As Gunman Opens Fire Outside Mosque In France - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:02 PM
Two people were wounded in a shooting near a mosque in the northwestern French city of Brest on Thursday, local media reported
French RTL radio station reported that a gunman opened fire after 4:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) near the mosque located in the city's Pontanezen neighborhood.
The radio station also reported that area surrounding the mosque had been sealed off by the local police.