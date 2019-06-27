UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Injured As Gunman Opens Fire Outside Mosque In France - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:02 PM

Two People Injured As Gunman Opens Fire Outside Mosque in France - Reports

Two people were wounded in a shooting near a mosque in the northwestern French city of Brest on Thursday, local media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Two people were wounded in a shooting near a mosque in the northwestern French city of Brest on Thursday, local media reported.

French RTL radio station reported that a gunman opened fire after 4:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) near the mosque located in the city's Pontanezen neighborhood.

The radio station also reported that area surrounding the mosque had been sealed off by the local police.

Related Topics

Fire Police Brest Mosque Media

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Says EU Should Respect In ..

13 seconds ago

China Hopes for Cooperation With US Under New Acti ..

14 seconds ago

Head of Ukraine's Servant of the People Party Says ..

16 seconds ago

Russian Permanent Mission Confirms Preparation for ..

17 seconds ago

China Backs Holding New US-North Korea Summit, Hop ..

20 seconds ago

Albanian Electoral Crisis Threatens Nation's 'Euro ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.