Two People Injured As Gunman Opens Fire Outside Mosque in France - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two people were wounded in a shooting near a mosque in the northwestern French city of Brest on Thursday, local media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Two people were wounded in a shooting near a mosque in the northwestern French city of Brest on Thursday, local media reported.

French RTL radio station reported that a gunman opened fire after 4:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) near the mosque located in the city's Pontanezen neighborhood.

The radio station also reported that area surrounding the mosque had been sealed off by the local police.