Two People Injured As Gunman Opens Fire Outside Mosque in France - Reports

Two people were wounded in a shooting near a mosque in the northwestern French city of Brest on Thursday, local media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Two people were wounded in a shooting near a mosque in the northwestern French city of Brest on Thursday, local media reported.

French RTL radio station reported that a gunman opened fire after 4 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) near the mosque located in the city's Pontanezen neighborhood.

The radio station also reported that area surrounding the mosque had been sealed off by the local police.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said later in the day that law enforcement officers had been mobilized to detain the gunman.

"Our services are mobilized in order to arrest a man, who opened fire near the mosque in Pontanezen, which resulted in two people were injured," Castaner wrote on Twitter.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, one of those two people wounded in the shooting is the imam of the mosque.