KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) An explosion of a magnetic bomb in Kabul's Ninth Security District has left two people injured, a spokesman for the Afghan capital's police, Firdous Faramarz, told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the spokesman, the bomb was planted on a car which detonated in the 9th Macroryan Road at around 8:00 a.

m. local time (03:30 GMT).

The police official did not specify whether the two people, who had sustained injuries as a result of the blast, were civilians, government officials or military personnel.