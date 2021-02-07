Two People Injured as Result of Magnetic Bomb Blast in Afghan Capital - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Two people were injured as a magnetic bomb targeted a vehicle in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the city police said on Sunday.

The blast took place in the 4th Macroryan area of Kabul's Police District 9, the police said in a statement.

The police did not reveal the identities of those injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.