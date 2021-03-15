UrduPoint.com
Two People Injured At Chinese Factories Burned In Myanmar - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:19 PM

The fires and vandalism targeting Chinese-owned factories in Myanmar have left two people injured, the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar said on Monday, as cited by the Global Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The fires and vandalism targeting Chinese-owned factories in Myanmar have left two people injured, the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar said on Monday, as cited by the Global Times.

As of Monday, about 32 factories owned by Chinese investors were burned and vandalized and two people were injured during the incident.

Financial damages could go up to 240 million Yuan (about $37 million), the embassy said.

No organization or group has claimed responsibility for the attacks on Chinese-owned factories in Myanmar.

Amid mass protests against the military coup in Myanmar, the military authorities in the country launched heavy-handed crackdowns against the protesters.

Hundreds of demonstrators have been killed in violent protests.

The attacks on Chinese-owned factories were suspected to have resulted from China's perceived support for the military coup. But China supported a United Nations resolution to condemn the Myanmar military's bloody crackdown on protesters.

Chinese nationals living in Myanmar speculated on social media that the Myanmar military set fire to Chinese factories as part of their plan to frame the protesters.

