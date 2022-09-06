UrduPoint.com

Two People Injured In Blast Near DR Congo's Intelligence Service Office - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 11:48 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Two people have been injured when an improvised explosive device detonated near the office of the National Intelligence Service in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), media reported on Tuesday.

According to Actualite media portal, an explosion occurred near the office in Bulengera, a commune of the city of Butembo.

Police commissar Paul Ngoma said that the explosion had been triggered by a phone call, noting that militants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) could be involved.

ADF was established in 1995 and is active in the DRC as well as in Uganda where it is recognized as a terrorist organization. The United Nations blames ADF for killing hundreds of civilians since 2014. ADF has strong ties with the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), which claimed responsibility for attacks on DRC forces and members of the UN mission in the DRC (MONUSCO).

