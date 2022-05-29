Two People Injured in Explosion in Kabul - Source to Sputnik

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) A magnetic mine explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul, has resulted in two people injured, a local resident told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the resident, the incident occurred near Golaye Park in Kabul.

A magnetic mine was installed on a bicycle, and the target of the attackers was a car of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities), the resident added.