Two People Injured in Factory Explosion in Central Israel - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) An explosion rocked a factory in central Israel's Tzrifin Junction on Wednesday, leaving two people injured, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing the police.

According to the newspaper, a fire broke out there following the explosion.

The injured individuals were taken to the Shamir Medical Center, which is located around nine miles southeast of Tel Aviv. One of them is reportedly in critical condition, while condition of the second injured person is assessed as moderate.

Fire and rescue services have arrived at the site.