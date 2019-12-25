UrduPoint.com
Two People Injured In Hard Landing Of Russia's Mi-8 Helicopter - Transport Prosecution

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Two people were injured during the hard landing of Russia's Mi-8 helicopter in Siberia on Wednesday, presumably caused by a snow tornado, the official representative of the regional transport prosecutor's office told Sputnik.

The incident took place near the settlement of Baykit in Russia's Krasnodar Territory. The helicopter made the hard landing soon after taking off.

"According to preliminary information, the Mi-8 should have conduced a flight from Baykit to the Yurubchensk [oil-gas-condensate] field.

According to preliminary information, two people were injured during the hard landing, a passenger and a crew member," Oksana Gorbunova said.

Gorbunova added that a snow tornado could be the reason behind the incident.

According to the transport prosecution, 24 people were on board of the helicopter.

Meanwhile, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik earlier in the day that three people suffered injuries.

