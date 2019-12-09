Two People Injured in New Fire at Delhi Factory Where 43 Workers Died on Sunday - Police

Two people were hospitalized on Monday after a new fire broke out at the factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area, where 43 people died in a major blaze on Sunday, local police said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Two people were hospitalized on Monday after a new fire broke out at the factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area, where 43 people died in a major blaze on Sunday, local police said.

The fire broke out in the morning. Eyewitnesses wrote on social media that smoke was rising above the factory building, after which four fire engines arrived at the spot.

"We first rescued a person from the building where the fire broke out and then two other persons from the backside, who were shifted to a hospital for medical aid," Delhi Police Constable Naresh was quoted as saying by the Zee news broadcaster.

On Sunday morning, a massive fire broke out at the same factory, covering an area of 55 square meters (590 square feet) and claiming the lives of 43 workers. Over 50 people were hospitalized.

According to police, the building lacked proper clearance and fire alarm systems. Two owners of the factory have already been arrested.