Two People Injured In Rocket Attack On Stepanakert - Nagorno-Karabakh Emergencies Service

Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

Two People Injured in Rocket Attack on Stepanakert - Nagorno-Karabakh Emergencies Service

YEREVAN/BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Two people were injured in a rocket attack that Azerbaijani armed forces launched on Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), the NKR emergencies service said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the NKR Defense Army announced that the Azerbaijani armed forces continued shelling of Stepanakert, Shusha and other neighboring settlements. The NKR president's spokesman, Vagram Pogosyan, reported intense clashes along the line of control, in the Askeran province, and "great losses of the enemy."

"As a result of a rocket attack launched from the Smerch multiple rocket launcher, a residential building and an adjacent accommodation were destroyed and a car was damaged.

The owner of the house and his neighbor were hospitalized with injuries," the NKR emergencies service said in a statement.

Apart from that, the NKR army also said that its air defense units had destroyed one more Turkish-made Bayraktar unmanned combat aerial vehicle belonging to the Azerbaijani military.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, in turn, accused the Armenian armed forces of firing rockets and using artillery against the Azerbaijani army positions and settlements located along the frontline. The Azerbaijani military also claimed "resolutely suppressing the enemy's attempted attacks", saying that some Armenian servicemen were killed and injured in the retaliatory strikes.

