CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) A shooting in the Green Zone of Baghdad, where followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr are protesting, injured two people on Monday, Sky news Arabiya reported, citing eyewitnesses.

Hundreds of followers of Sadr broke into Baghdad's Green Zone shortly after the cleric announced his retirement from politics. The protesters also broke into the Republican Palace where the government's headquarters are located.