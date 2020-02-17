(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Two people have been injured in a shooting at a lyceum in the Turkish capital of Ankara, the Ankara Governor's Office said on Monday, adding that students had been evacuated from the school.

"Security guard of the Anatolian lyceum ...

shot a gun at the director of the educational institution ... for reasons, which are not clear yet, after which he tried [to commit suicide]. The lyceum's students were safely evacuated from the building," the office said.

The authorities also said that those injured had been transferred to a hospital, adding that a probe into the incident was launched.