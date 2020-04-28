UrduPoint.com
Two People Injured In Suicide Blast In Iraq's Kirkuk - Security Office

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 05:16 PM

Two People Injured in Suicide Blast in Iraq's Kirkuk - Security Office

Two people were injured when a terrorist blew himself up on Tuesday in front of the country's intelligence service in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, the Alsumaria broadcaster reported, citing the information security office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Two people were injured when a terrorist blew himself up on Tuesday in front of the country's intelligence service in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, the Alsumaria broadcaster reported, citing the information security office.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that three suicide bombers were trying to attack the intelligence building in the city.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

