MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Two people were injured when a terrorist blew himself up on Tuesday in front of the country's intelligence service in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, the Alsumaria broadcaster reported, citing the information security office.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that three suicide bombers were trying to attack the intelligence building in the city.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.