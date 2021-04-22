Two People Killed, 1 Injured in Car Explosion in Yerevan - Emergencies Ministry

Two people were killed and another one was injured as a result of a car explosion in Yerevan, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Two people were killed and another one was injured as a result of a car explosion in Yerevan, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Thursday.

The national crisis management center received a message that a car exploded on Arshakunyats Avenue in Yerevan at 07:58 local time (03:58 GMT).

"According to preliminary data, two people died, one was injured," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not specify the cause of the blast.