Two People Killed, 1 Injured In Car Explosion In Yerevan - Emergencies Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:58 PM
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Two people were killed and another one was injured as a result of a car explosion in Yerevan, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Thursday.
The national crisis management center received a message that a car exploded on Arshakunyats Avenue in Yerevan at 07:58 local time (03:58 GMT).
"According to preliminary data, two people died, one was injured," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry did not specify the cause of the blast.