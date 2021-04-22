UrduPoint.com
Two People Killed, 1 Injured In Car Explosion In Yerevan - Emergencies Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:58 PM

Two people were killed and another one was injured as a result of a car explosion in Yerevan, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Two people were killed and another one was injured as a result of a car explosion in Yerevan, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Thursday.

The national crisis management center received a message that a car exploded on Arshakunyats Avenue in Yerevan at 07:58 local time (03:58 GMT).

"According to preliminary data, two people died, one was injured," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not specify the cause of the blast.

