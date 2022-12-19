Two People Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting at Athens Cafe - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) An unknown individual has opened fire in a cafe in Athens, killing two men and injuring one woman in what appeared to be targeted shooting, Greek media reported on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in a crowded cafe, the ERT public broadcaster reported.

An unidentified person, who was wearing a medical face mask and a hood, walked the cafe's terrace, approached one of the tables, and opened fire, fleeing the crime scene afterward.

The victims are reportedly of Albanian origin and belong to mafia circles, the broadcaster reported.

It added that the life of the injured woman was out of danger.