UrduPoint.com

Two People Killed, 1 Injured In Shooting At Athens Cafe - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Two People Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting at Athens Cafe - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) An unknown individual has opened fire in a cafe in Athens, killing two men and injuring one woman in what appeared to be targeted shooting, Greek media reported on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in a crowded cafe, the ERT public broadcaster reported.

An unidentified person, who was wearing a medical face mask and a hood, walked the cafe's terrace, approached one of the tables, and opened fire, fleeing the crime scene afterward.

The victims are reportedly of Albanian origin and belong to mafia circles, the broadcaster reported.

It added that the life of the injured woman was out of danger.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Terrace Athens Albanian Women Sunday Media

Recent Stories

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

1 day ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.