Two People Killed, 10 Injured As Migrants Clash In Bosnia And Herzegovina - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:41 PM

Two People Killed, 10 Injured as Migrants Clash in Bosnia And Herzegovina - Police

Two people have been killed and 10 others injured in a scuffle between migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan in northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ale Siljdedic, the spokesman for the Una-Sana canton police said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Two people have been killed and 10 others injured in a scuffle between migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan in northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ale Siljdedic, the spokesman for the Una-Sana canton police said on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, at about 10:15 p.m. local time [20:15 GMT], the police department of the Bihac city has received a phone call from a female resident of the Zegar village, who said that a massive fight between two groups of migrants had taken place near the Pljesivica mountain and that there had been casualties.

"Two migrants were killed, 10 people sustained heavy injuries, eight received minor injuries. We are talking about Pakistani nationals, all of them were injured with cold weapons � knives and blunt objects, wooden clubs.

Per their testimonies, the other migrant group was from Afghanistan," Siljdedic told journalists.

The police investigation is underway. The attackers are thought to have gone toward the nearby Croatian border.

In the past, migrants were trying to reach western Europe through the Greece-North Macedonia-Serbia-Croatia route but after it was cut off in 2016 they started moving through Albania, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Back in August 2019, Siljdedic told Sputnik that the inflow of migrants had created an emergency situation in the canton. Apart from rising crime rates, the migrants have contributed to the deterioration of the local sanitary conditions as many of them have HIV, Tuberculosis and Hepatitis B and C.

