Two People Killed, 12 Injured After Taliban Open Fire At Protesters In Nangarhar - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 03:25 PM

At least two people were killed and 12 others got injured after members of the Taliban (banned in Russia) opened fire at protesters in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Wednesday, a source from the local health department told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) At least two people were killed and 12 others got injured after members of the Taliban (banned in Russia) opened fire at protesters in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Wednesday, a source from the local health department told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, another source told Sputnik that the Taliban opened fire at people who protested in support of Afghanistan's national flag.

